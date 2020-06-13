Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town Launches for PC on July 14 - News

Publisher XSEED Games announced the farming and life simulation game Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town will launch for PC via Steam worldwide on July 14. The Switch version will launch on the same day.

The PC version of the game support eight languages, 4K resolution, multiple graphical options, and keyboard and mouse controls.

View the PC announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town is a long-awaited return to one of the most beloved entries in the original farm / life simulation franchise, known in Japan as Bokujo Monogatari. Originally released for the Nintendo Game Boy Advance in 2003, Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town is the first mainline title to be released in the series for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC platforms and will launch with an abundance of new content.

In this complete remake, veterans will be able to enjoy a return to a wonderful world with updated systems and character designs along with a completely new translation. Newcomers to the series will discover the compelling farming gameplay and complex characters that made this series the standard in the genre.

