Switch vs DS Sales Comparison  DS Lead Grows May 2020 - Sales

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo DS.

Switch Vs. DS Global:

Gap change in latest month: 210,990 - DS

Gap change over last 12 months: 6,644,145 - DS

Total Lead: 8,321,015 - DS

Switch Total Sales: 57,526,267

DS Total Sales: 65,847,282

May 2020 is the 39th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the DS by 210,990 units when compared to the Switch during the same timeframe. In the last 12 months the DS has outsold the Switch by 6.64 million units. The DS is ahead of the Switch by 8.32 million units.

The DS launched in November 2004 in North America, December 2004 in Japan, and March 2005 in Europe, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup, which is why there are big increases and decreases.

The 39th month on sale for the Nintendo Switch is May 2020, while for the DS it is January 2008. The Switch has sold 57.53 million units, while the DS sold 65.85 million units during the same timeframe.

The Nintendo DS sold 154.02 million units lifetime. The Nintendo Switch is currently 96.49 million units behind the lifetime sales of the DS.

