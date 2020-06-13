Switch vs DS Sales Comparison DS Lead Grows May 2020 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 1,433 Views
This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo DS.
Switch Vs. DS Global:
Gap change in latest month: 210,990 - DS
Gap change over last 12 months: 6,644,145 - DS
Total Lead: 8,321,015 - DS
Switch Total Sales: 57,526,267
DS Total Sales: 65,847,282
May 2020 is the 39th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the DS by 210,990 units when compared to the Switch during the same timeframe. In the last 12 months the DS has outsold the Switch by 6.64 million units. The DS is ahead of the Switch by 8.32 million units.
The DS launched in November 2004 in North America, December 2004 in Japan, and March 2005 in Europe, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup, which is why there are big increases and decreases.
The 39th month on sale for the Nintendo Switch is May 2020, while for the DS it is January 2008. The Switch has sold 57.53 million units, while the DS sold 65.85 million units during the same timeframe.
The Nintendo DS sold 154.02 million units lifetime. The Nintendo Switch is currently 96.49 million units behind the lifetime sales of the DS.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Kept up as long as it could, but I don't think anyone was expecting DS numbers.
Whoa, directly after the holidays the DS puts forward such an incredible momentum. Unbeatable!
Wow. DS will sell 77M the next 3 years. That's impossible to beat by Switch. Though, the current Switch curve is almost as steep as the one of DS. Impressing!
Even with these unusually strong months for Switch it's getting left in the dust. If Switch has an underwhelming holiday, would that make it practically impossible to catch back up? Will they ever touch again?
DS is going to do about 58 million units in the next 24 months. Switch after 38-39 months is about 57.8 million units. This race is over!!
Yeah I can't really see the Switch selling like that unless they cut the price to $200. Even then it would be a stretch.
It's still selling well though.
Switch sales could still grow exponentially over the next 2 years, the DS had a slower start as well but didn't start selling like crazy til post Holiday 2007, 3 years after the system launch.
