PS5 Designed to be 'Bold and Daring,' Says Jim Ryan - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 1,495 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan in an interview with CNET was asked about the design for the PlayStation 5.
We wanted to do something that was bold and daring almost," said Ryan. "We wanted something forward facing and future facing, something for the 2020s."
The console has a design very different from your typical video game console. It features two white curved panels with section in between them being black. Ryan said the black and white version of the PS5 will be the launch color combination.
"We wanted to demonstrate that what we're doing with PS5 really represents a quantum leap over the current generation," he added. "And the intent was to have the games do that for us.
"I use the expression in the opening preamble of the show, these games are transformational in how they look sound and feel. And the sheer beauty, the scale, that was apparent from the show. I've been around for a long time. I've done all of these PlayStation launches. I've never yet had the pleasure of being in a situation where we've had this much software of such quality at this stage prior to the launch."
He added that Sony is working with retailers to ensure a smooth process when it comes to pre-ordering the console. No word yet on when people will be able to pre-order the console.
"We're confident we'll find a way with them to ensure that PlayStations will find their way to consumers who want them," he said.
The PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020. An exact release date and launch price have yet to be announced.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
25 Comments
I frequently look at my appliances and think "damn it if only my sound bar was more daring".
- +17
exactly lol
- +2
I don't love the design, but.. I guess it doesn't really matter. It's a hunk of metal and plastic that plays games. I've not looked at my PC tower in shame because it's a simple rectangle box.
Well, it's at least bolder than fat PS3.
I dunno. Being confident enough to flaunt your curves when you're that large is pretty bold in my book.
- +1
The 2020s don't actually look like this though. :-|
Go to dubai
- 0
Heh, I've been there once. Fair enough, it does look like this there. :-P
Wouldn't call it a pleasant city though, maybe this PS5 should be the 'Dubai Edition'.
- +3
I dont love the design, yet i definitely dont hate it either. I like it enough though and im sure overtime itll grown on me. But the design itself definitely screams out things like "new technology/next gen/powerful/futuristic" etc..One thing for sure is that It'll definitely grab the attention to anybody that sees it.
Wonder what Santa monica, kojima productions, bend studio, san diego are working on and if the other studios who are releasing ps4 games are working on anything new
So the PS5 looks like an oversized wifi router and the Xbox One series X like a mini fridge. Both are pretty bold. The PS5 is probably easier to place though.
They both have me worried I can see myself coming home with lots of beer and getting angry that I can't fit my beer in that fridge then after drinking all the beer at once before it gets warm, I then find myself continually pushing the button on my new PS5 modem because my attempt to reach xbox customer support and complain about them making a fridge with a slot to small to take beer gets me a network error so it ends with them thrown out the window and me having buyers remorse followed the next morning looking at the cost with an even larger drinkers remorse.
- +4
Maybe in rehab they will suggest that you try and substitute drinking, with a Switch, to handheld, gaming.
- +2
Sold the Switch to buy the beer
- 0
Got tired of drinking out of HD Rumble Joy Cons did ya?
- 0
Can we please just get an "older article" link or a filter by day submitted. Please.
Isn't being "bold" Phil Spencers XBSX go to marketing word?
That is why Jim is daring him =p
- +1
"Bold" is just standard PR speak. Everyone uses it.
- +2