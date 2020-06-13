PS5 Designed to be 'Bold and Daring,' Says Jim Ryan - News

/ 1,495 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan in an interview with CNET was asked about the design for the PlayStation 5.

We wanted to do something that was bold and daring almost," said Ryan. "We wanted something forward facing and future facing, something for the 2020s."

The console has a design very different from your typical video game console. It features two white curved panels with section in between them being black. Ryan said the black and white version of the PS5 will be the launch color combination.

"We wanted to demonstrate that what we're doing with PS5 really represents a quantum leap over the current generation," he added. "And the intent was to have the games do that for us.

"I use the expression in the opening preamble of the show, these games are transformational in how they look sound and feel. And the sheer beauty, the scale, that was apparent from the show. I've been around for a long time. I've done all of these PlayStation launches. I've never yet had the pleasure of being in a situation where we've had this much software of such quality at this stage prior to the launch."

He added that Sony is working with retailers to ensure a smooth process when it comes to pre-ordering the console. No word yet on when people will be able to pre-order the console.

"We're confident we'll find a way with them to ensure that PlayStations will find their way to consumers who want them," he said.

The PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020. An exact release date and launch price have yet to be announced.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles