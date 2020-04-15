SEGA Delays Sonic Content That Was Set to be Shown at SXSW 2020 - News

SEGA announced it has delayed showing off the content that was set to be unveiled at SXSW 2020.

The event was cancelled in March and the Sonic the Hedgehog panel content was originally delayed until sometime in April, however, it won't be shown now until a later date.

"Hi everyone - we know delays are way past not cool. But with the world in its current state, and to keep our teams safe, we need to wait to show you our SXSW content until things have settled," said the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account.

"Thanks for your patience, and we'll let you know as soon as we have a date to share!

