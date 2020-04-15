Resident Evil 3 Remake Debuts in 2nd on EMEAA Charts - Sales

Resident Evil 3 has debuted to second place on the EMEAA charts for week 14, 2020. FIFA 20 has reclaimed the top spot, Grand Theft Auto V is in third place. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is in fourth place, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare rounds out the top five.

Here are the top 5 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in EMEAA:

FIFA 20 Resident Evil V Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

The physical charts includes all games in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Digital data includes games sold in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and UAE.

The GSD charts includes games from Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, EA, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Ubisoft and Warner Bros.

