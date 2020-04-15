PS4 vs DS VGChartz Gap Charts March 2020 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 623 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
PlayStation 4 Vs. DS Global:
Gap change in latest month: 165,091 – DS
Gap change over last 12 months: 5,452,840 – DS
Total Lead: 35,257,130 - DS
PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 108,272,070
DS Total Sales: 143,529,200
March 2020 is the 77th month that the PlayStation 4 has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the Nintendo DS when compared with the PlayStation 4 during the same timeframe. The Nintendo DS has grown its lead over the PlayStation 4 by 165,091 units and in the last 12 months outsold the PlayStation 4 by 5.45 million units. The Nintendo DS currently leads by 35.26 million units.
The DS launched in November 2004 in North America, December 2004 in Japan and March 2005 in Europe, while the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013. The PlayStation 4 has sold 108.27 million units, while the Nintendo DS sold 143.53 million units during the same timeframe.
The 77th month on sale for the PlayStation 4 is March, while for the Nintendo DS it is March 2011.
The Nintendo DS ended up selling 154.02 million units lifetime. The PlayStation 4 needs to sell another 45.75 million units to outsell the Nintendo DS.
8 Comments
So following this trend, i think it's safe to say there might be around max 10 millions left for that PS4. I think 115-120 millions will be it. Which is a stellar performance.
PS4 is about 10 million behind the Game Boy, which sold 118.69 million lifetime. PS2 and DS over 150 million is likely out of reach. Unless Sony really messes up the PS5 launch like they did with the PS3.
I think it should be more than that, I wouldn't rule out the PS4 going up to 130Mil when all said and done. Playstation consoles are know to have incredibly long lifespans even after their successors come out, the PS2 was at 110Million when the PS3 released and it managed to sell another 45 Million units even after the PS3 released. I know the PS2 sales mightve been somewhat inflated thanks to the disaster of the PS3 launch, but even if the PS4's sales aren't that inflated it should still sell for years after the PS5 launches
@javi741 but how many did PS3 sell in 2015 even? I don't remember it selling all that much. I would say 130mil is the max roof of the PS4, unless don't messed up pe5 monumentally
The console is still pulling 150k+ with a price tag of $299/399. Once they lower the price for good the sales will continue.
Weren't the sales figures for the week ending April 11th supposed to come out today?
It's a shame because PS4 could actually be higher but Sony is to stingy to drop the price. They are going to have to once PS5 hits anyways.
Agreed. If they dropped the price to $199 sales would pick up a lot. But it looks like they care about profits now versus potential profits by selling more consoles and seeing how many get PS Plus and buy more games.
