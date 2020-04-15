[Updated] Gamescom 2020 is Now in Question as Germany Limits Large Gatherings Through August - News

/ 582 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Update:

Gamescom 2020 organizers have posted an update via Twitter. They are still working out the details for this year's convention, however, they did say a digital event will take place.

"Even though not all details are known at present, the nationwide ban on major events until the end of August will also affect the planning for Gamescom 2020," reads the tweet.

"Furthermore: Gamescom 2020 will definitely take place digitally! We will provide further information shortly."

❗ Even though not all details are known at present, the nationwide ban on major events until the end of August will also affect the planning for #gamescom2020. Furthermore: gamescom 2020 will definitely take place digitally! We will provide further information shortly. ❗ — gamescom (@gamescom) April 15, 2020

Original Article:

Gamescom 2020 is looking to now be in question as the German government has limited large gatherings of people through the end of August to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Gamescom 2020 was set to take place from August 25 to 29 in Cologne, Germany. The yearly video game convention attracts over 370,000 attendees. The number far exceeds the 50,000 to 70,000 people who attend E3 and PAX each year.

The current rules in Germany would prohibit Gamescom from taking place. Gamescom organizers on March 31 told partners and attendees it was keeping an eye on the situation.

A digital version of Gamescom 2020 is likely to happen as the event organizers had already revealed plans to expand its digital presence. This includes the Opening Night Live show, which is produced by The Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley.

Stay Tuned to VGChartz as more information becomes available.

Thanks VentureBeat.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles