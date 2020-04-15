Metroidvania Game 2120 MARS: Project Colonies Announced for Consoles and PC - News

QUByte Interactive has announced 2.5D side-scrolling action adventure Metroidvania game, 2120 MARS: Project Colonies, for consoles and Windows PC. The game will launch later this year and has been in development for 10 months.

View the teaser trailer for the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

2120 MARS: Project Colonies is a 2.5D side-scrolling action-adventure video game, of the Metroidvania subgenre, in which players take control of Lt. Anna “Charlotte” Right, a member of an enhanced elite group of Space Marines, sent on a Mission to the first Human Colony on Mars after a distress signal has been received on Earth.

Inspired by the great hallmarks of the Metroidvania subgenre (such as Super Metroid, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, and Guacamelee!), players make use of their enhanced abilities to traverse the large interconnected world of the Colony while fighting fierce enemies and challenging bosses with both melee and long-range combat techniques.

Story:

In the 22nd Century, mankind has developed the technology that made manned missions to other planets a reality. Following these developments, the UN-led a treaty, signed by governments all over the globe, to start investments on building Colonies on our nearest planets as means of addressing the issues with overpopulation and lack of natural resources on Earth.

The treaty was a success and the program, codenamed Project: Colonies, produced inhabited colonies in several planets, the first of which Project: Mars, followed by Project: Venus and Project: Jupiter.

After going unresponsive for several weeks, the First Colony sends a distress signal to the UN on Earth which, in response, sends a group of Enhanced Elite Space Marines, led by Col. Anna “Charlotte” Right, to identify the source of the signal and find out what happened to the Colony.

Upon descent on Mars their Spaceship is shot down, leaving just a wounded Col. Right to explore the Colony in pursuit of the truth of what lies behind all these incidents.

