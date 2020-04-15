Phantasy Star Online 2 Available Now for Xbox One - News

/ 528 Views

by, posted 14 hours ago

SEGA announced Phantasy Star Online 2 has left open beta on the Xbox One and is now available for the consoles in North America. The game will officially launch for Windows PC in May via the Microsoft Store. Both versions of the game will feature cross-play.

"Phantasy Star Online 2 changed the history of online action RPGs; the sci-fi story, characters, and gameplay has resonated with gamers worldwide and now we’re excited to bring North American players this special game—for free," said Phantasy Star Online 2 Team North America head of marketing Fred White.

"Our player community is the heart and soul of the game and we couldn’t have done it without their ongoing support and passion. Now that it is officially launched on Xbox One, we look forward to kicking off a fun-filled future of events, collaborations and expansions in the years to come!"

Phantasy Star Online 2 is free-to-play, however, there are two paid version that includes in-game items:

Ragol Edition ($29.99) – Microsoft Store

Phantasy Star Online 2 base game

base game Ragol Memory (×10)

Premium Set (30 Days)

AC Scratch Ticket (x12)

Mission Pass Gold Ticket

Sonic Collaboration Edition ($59.99) – Microsoft Store

Phantasy Star Online 2 base game

base game Sonic Suit M

Sonic Suit F

Sonic Hair 1

Sonic Hair 2

Emotes 602: Sonic/Tails

Sonic Knuckles

Sonic Mask

Ragol Memory (x5)

Inventory Expansion (10) (x5)

Premium Set (30 Days)

Mission Pass Gold Ticket

Salon Free Pass

Character Storage Expansion (50) (x5)

EXP Earned +150% (x15)

Triboost +125% (x10)

Grinder (x500)

AC Scratch Ticket (x12)

Great Enhancement Aid +50% (x99)

The following in-game content will be made available now that the game has officially launched:

Every day between April 15 to 23, ARKS Operatives will receive a special log-in bonus when they report for duty! The Half Scape Doll is able to sacrifice itself to revive players automatically if they become incapacitated on the battlefield – a real boost when fighting the Falspawn.

ARKS who join an Alliance with at least four members before April 28 will receive a SG20 Ticket (x1). And members of Alliances that have earned at least 5,000 Alliance Points before April 28 will receive the collectible emote #269: Impromptu Tea Party!

Two new Urgent Quests: “The Cunning Black Winged Vanguard” & “The False Champion: Luther the Fallen” begin this week.

Phantasy Star Online 2 Diva, Quna, returns for live concerts on Saturdays and Sundays!

Diva, Quna, returns for live concerts on Saturdays and Sundays! The Cherry Blossom season is coming to Phantasy Star Online 2 with a new look to the renowned Franca’s Cafe! Certain ARKS Ship lobbies will also change their appearances periodically.

Phantasy Star Online 2 with a new look to the renowned Franca’s Cafe! Certain ARKS Ship lobbies will also change their appearances periodically. Phantasy Star Online 2 is one of the first games to be included in Microsoft’s new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks program! All Phantasy Star Online 2 players with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription will receive extra special goodies after their first log in, including an Xbox jacket and Xbox Controller accessory for their character to show off in-game. Additional Perks will be made available every month, such as bonus Half Scape Dolls and more.

is one of the first games to be included in Microsoft’s new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks program! All Phantasy Star Online 2 players with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription will receive extra special goodies after their first log in, including an Xbox jacket and Xbox Controller accessory for their character to show off in-game. Additional Perks will be made available every month, such as bonus Half Scape Dolls and more. The ever-expanding catalog of outfits and accessories to collect and mix-and-match continues to grow with the introduction of the Heroic Wanderer AC Scratch Ticket.

Here is an overview of the game:

The free-to-play online RPG Phantasy Star Online 2 has arrived on Xbox One!

As the player, you’ll join the ARKS task force of Oracle, an interplanetary fleet composed of four different races, and head out on an adventure to explore unknown worlds. With procedurally generated environments, unexpected events, and raid quests that a maximum of 12 players can take on at once, Phantasy Star Online 2 aims to provide a never-ending adventure that is always filled with fresh surprises. The action in this game is highly customizable, with jumps added to the series staple simple controls. Use one of gaming’s most powerful character creators to design and customize your own character, sign up as an ARKS Operative, and begin your Phantasy Star Online 2 adventure on the Xbox One!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles