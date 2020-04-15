2K Partnering With Humble Bundle to Raise Money for the COVID-19 Relief Efforts - News

/ 363 Views

by, posted 14 hours ago

Publisher 2K announced it has partnered with Humble Bundle to help raise money for the International Medical Corps in its COVID-19 relief effort.

A selection of 2K games have been made part of the latest Humble Bundle, which has been called 2K's Game Together Bundle. A portion of 2K's revenue will be used for the relief efforts.

For $1 you can get Spec Ops: The Line, Sid Meier’s Pirates!, The Darkness 2 and Carnival Games VR. If you donate more than the average you will also get BioShock: The Collection, Civilization III: Complete, The Golf Club 2019 and NBA 2K Playgrounds 2.

If you donate $20 or more you will also get WWE 2K20, NBA 2K20, XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Edition, Borderlands: Game of the Year Enhanced and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection.

2K is partnering with Humble Bundle to offer a selection of titles as part of the @Humble 2K’s #GameTogether Bundle, with a portion of 2K’s revenue going to support @IMC_Worldwide in its COVID-19 relief efforts.



Get it here: https://t.co/XMR2CifUvu pic.twitter.com/EIP5fabQsM — 2K (@2K) April 14, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles