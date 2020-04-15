Team17 to Publish the Platformer Super Magbot for Switch and Steam in 2021 - News

Team17 announced it will publish the Astral Pixel developed magnetic platformer, Super Magbot, for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam in 2021.

The system of Magnetia is in great peril as an evil villain tears through the galaxy. It’s all down to one robot explorer to save the day—Super Magbot!

Armed with the power to control both positive and negative magnetic polarities, Super Magbot must navigate through a myriad of hardcore platforming environments and save his home planet of Mag Tek.

Use Magnetic Force to Attract – Use the power of magnetic attraction to pull yourself towards platforms and across perilous pitfalls.

– Use the power of magnetic attraction to pull yourself towards platforms and across perilous pitfalls. Use Magnetic Force to Repel – Magbots are very heavy and can’t jump! Use to power of magnetic repulsion to boost you through the air!

– Magbots are very heavy and can’t jump! Use to power of magnetic repulsion to boost you through the air! Collect Bonus Energy – Collect tough to reach additional energy for additional challenge!

