Free-to-Play Chex Quest HD Launches This Summer

Publisher General Mills and Creature in the Well developer Flight School Studio announced the free-to-play multiplayer remake of the 1996-released Chex Quest, called Chex Quest HD, will launch for Windows PC via Steam this summer.

Here is an overview of the game:

Chex Quest HD is a modern, multiplayer remake of the classic 1996 first-person shooter advernture game of the same name.

The Intergalactic Federation of Snacks’ outpost on the remote planet of Bazoik has been overrun by evil cereal-eating creatures from another dimension! These slimy “Flemoids” have taken the citizens of Bazoik captive and it is up to you and the Chex Mix Squadron to free them. Thankfully you have a handy array of “zorching” devices which can send these invaders back to their home dimension so you can succeed in your mission.

Key Features:

Play as one of six unlockable members of Chex Mix Squadron!

In single-player or split-screen multiplayer mode*!

Save the galaxy from the nefarious Flemoid menace!

*Multiplayer mode requires two compatible USB controllers.

