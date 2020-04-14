Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey Free to Download on PlayStation Store - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan has announced the PlayStation Play At Home initiative. The goal is to provide free games for those who own a PlayStation 4 to help keep them entertained while they stay home during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and establish a fund to help smaller independent game studios who might be experiencing financial problems.

Sony will be making two games available for free through digital downloads from April 15 at 8pm PT / 5pm ET until May 5 at 8pm PT / 5pm ET. Once the games have been redeemed they will remain in your library forever.

The two games made available for free are Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey. The first game is a collection that includes Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception. In Germany and China, users will have access to Knack 2 and Journey.

"Independent developers are vital to the heart and soul of the gaming community and we understand the hardships and financial struggles that many smaller gaming studios are facing," said Ryan on the Creative Funding. "With that, SIE has developed a fund to support them during this time. We have earmarked $10 million to support our independent development partners. More information about the fund, including participation criteria, will be made available soon.

"During these days of physical distancing, fans have turned to gaming for moments of respite and enjoyment. At Sony Interactive Entertainment, we are privileged to bring this much-needed entertainment. We know this is just one small step and we are thankful to be able to offer this support to our players, our communities, and our partners."

