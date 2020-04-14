Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey Free to Download on PlayStation Store - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 908 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan has announced the PlayStation Play At Home initiative. The goal is to provide free games for those who own a PlayStation 4 to help keep them entertained while they stay home during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and establish a fund to help smaller independent game studios who might be experiencing financial problems.
Sony will be making two games available for free through digital downloads from April 15 at 8pm PT / 5pm ET until May 5 at 8pm PT / 5pm ET. Once the games have been redeemed they will remain in your library forever.
The two games made available for free are Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey. The first game is a collection that includes Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception. In Germany and China, users will have access to Knack 2 and Journey.
"Independent developers are vital to the heart and soul of the gaming community and we understand the hardships and financial struggles that many smaller gaming studios are facing," said Ryan on the Creative Funding. "With that, SIE has developed a fund to support them during this time. We have earmarked $10 million to support our independent development partners. More information about the fund, including participation criteria, will be made available soon.
"During these days of physical distancing, fans have turned to gaming for moments of respite and enjoyment. At Sony Interactive Entertainment, we are privileged to bring this much-needed entertainment. We know this is just one small step and we are thankful to be able to offer this support to our players, our communities, and our partners."
This is pretty good! Uncharted 1-3 free for the time being, and if you have ps plus, uncharted 4 as well! what a time to be gaming!
Sony has done dirty to the World and just gave the GOAT Knack 2 to Germany and China, while the rest has the trash known as Uncharted.
I know this is a joke but I legit enjoyed Knack 2 very much, lol :P
Wow, that's really nice of them. I never played Uncharted 3 or Journey, so I'll download this as I'll probably check them out later.
That's very nice of Sony. I already have both games since they were given away as part of PS Plus in the past (I own all the Uncharted games on PS3 as well).
That's really chill! To have Uncharted 1-3 will definitely help kill a lot of time.
So I already bought a physical copy of The Nathan Drake Collection, then, in a roundabout way, paid for it again as a PS+ subscriber, and now Sony gives it away outright. Why not just fart right in my face? Of course, I also already own Journey. Twice! PS4 and PS3. What about me? Where's my gift you stupid fucking pigs?
Someone had to be the one to complain about free games. Thank you for your service.
How would you feel if somebody you thought was your friend gifted you with an item you've already not only received from them, but purchased from them? There a lack of respect here that is difficult to deal with. Now go. Go gather your nuts you nagging grasshopper.
