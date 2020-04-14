Remnant: From the Ashes Swamps of Corsus DLC Announced - News

/ 259 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Publisher Perfect World Entertainment and developer Gunfire Games have announced Remnant: From the Ashes Swamps of Corsus DLC. It will launch for Windows PC via Steam on April 28 for $9.99 and at a later date for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. A bundle containing the base game and the DLC will be available for $44.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

“Swamps of Corsus” will deliver an upgraded version of the primordial world of Corsus with a swarm of new content, including three powerful weapons and mods, four challenging side dungeons, epic bosses, and enemies and more. In addition, the downloadable content will unveil a new rogue-like game mode called “Survival Mode” that will have players start from nothing and fight for survival to acquire unique armor and over 50 new armor skins.

Players will fight for their lives in an upgraded “Swamps of Corsus” and experience a new rogue-like game mode with “Survival Mode.” In the new mode, players will start their journey with just a pistol and some scrap. Those brave enough to take on this intense permadeath challenge will travel randomly through corrupted World Stones to different biomes seeking epic new rewards, all the while fighting to survive against insanely difficult bosses and enemies. Players that delve into the expanded “Swamps of Corsus” biome will find new story content, such as quests and events, a vast arsenal of powerful gear to collect—including weapons, armor, mods, and traits—along with plenty of tough enemies to take down.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles