Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Mimimi Productions have announced a Collector’s Edition for Desperados III. It will cost $119.99 / £109.99 / €119.99 on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and $109.99 / £99.99 / €109.99 on Windows PC.

Desperados III will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam this summer.

The Collector’s Edition for Desperados III includes the following:

A copy of Desperados III for your platform of choice (PS4, XOne, or PC)

Five-by-six-inch figurines of Desperados, John Cooper, Kate O’Hara, Doc McCoy, Isabelle Moreau and Hector Mendoza

A music box, playing a piece of the soundtrack

Official art book

Official soundtrack CD

Desperados III Season Pass including three new missions, due out post-launch in 2020 and tell the story of a new adventure that takes place after the events of the main game

Eight postcards

Premium box

Here is an overview of the game:

Desperados III is a story-driven, hardcore tactical stealth game, set in a ruthless Wild West scenario. In this long-awaited prequel to the beloved classic Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive, John Cooper will join forces with the runaway bride Kate, the shady hitman Doc McCoy, the giant trapper Hector, and Isabelle, a mysterious lady from New Orleans. On Cooper’s quest for redemption, his adventures lead him and his gang from rural towns, over swamps and riverbanks, and finally to a dramatic showdown worthy of Wild West legends.

Play smart if you want to succeed. A good plan can make the difference between survival and finding yourself at the business end of a pistol. Combine your team’s special skills to overcome each tough challenge in your own style.

Key Features:

Play five unique characters, each with a very particular set of skills.

Experience true freedom of choice with countless different ways to overcome any obstacle.

Defeat large groups of enemies with careful planning and execution.

Witness the glory of classic Wild West scenarios like frontier towns, mysterious swamps, sprawling modern cities, and many more.

Choose between non-lethal and deadly attacks, stealth and blazing guns.

Adjust the game to your playstyle with various difficulty settings and special replay challenges.

The Showdown mode allows you to pause the game anytime and react to ambushes or surprise attacks.

