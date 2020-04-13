Journey Launches for Steam on June 11 - News

/ 324 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer thatgamecompany announced Journey will launch for Windows PC via Steam on June 11.

The game originally launched for Windows PC via the Epic Games Store in June 2019. It first launched for the PlayStation 3 in March 2012 and for the PlayStation 4 in July 2015.

Here is an overview of the game:

Explore the ancient, mysterious world of Journey as you soar above ruins and glide across sands to discover its secrets. Play alone or in the company of a fellow traveler and explore its vast world together. Featuring stunning visuals and a Grammy-nominated musical score, Journey delivers a breathtaking experience like no other.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles