Neil Druckmann Working Hard With Sony to Release The Last of Us Part II ASAP - News

/ 524 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Naughty Dog vice president Neil Druckmann via Twitter announced the developer is working with Sony to release their upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive, The Last of Us Part II, as soon as realistically possible.

"We’re still working hard with Sony to get you the game as soon as possible," said Druckmann.

Sony Interactive Entertainment recently announced it had delayed the release of the PlayStation 4 exclusive, The Last of Us Part II and Marvel’s Iron Man VR until further noticed. Since the delay the company has pulled both games listings from the PlayStation Store and has refunded pre-orders.

Here is an overview of The Last of Us Part II:

Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors.

When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.

ð³ This fan trailer is so damn good, had to come back to twitter to share. (Weâre still working hard with Sony to get you the game as soon as possible.) Now returning to my social media cleanse. â¤ï¸ https://t.co/ppnGvT7tES — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) April 10, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles