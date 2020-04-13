Assassins Creed 2 Will Be Free on Ubisoft's uPlay Starting April 14 - News

Ubisoft announced it will be making Assassin’s Creed 2 free on the uPlay launch on Windows PC starting tomorrow, April 14. Ubisoft will also be discounting the two sequels, Brotherhood and Revelations. Once Assassin’s Creed 2 is added to your library you will be able to keep it forever.

Assassin’s Creed 2 first launched in November 2019, with the sequels released in the subsequent years. The three games follows the story of Ezio Auditore da Firenze in Renaissance Italy.

The news comes from senior analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad who notes it is a global offer.

Global, free to keep forever. https://t.co/Ytf9jZOIxv — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 11, 2020

