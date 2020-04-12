Switch vs Wii VGChartz Gap Charts March 2020 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 15 hours ago / 859 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. Wii Global:
Gap change in latest month: 513,703 - Wii
Gap change over last 12 months: 1,663,175 - Switch
Total Lead: 3,518,066 - Wii
Switch Total Sales: 53,733,752
Wii Total Sales: 57,251,818
March 2020 is the 37th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the Wii grew its lead over the Switch by 513,703 units. In the last 12 months the Switch has outsold the Wii by just 1.66 million units. The Wii is currently ahead of the Switch by 3.52 million units.
The Wii launched in November 2006, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. The Switch has sold 53.73 million units, while the Wii sold 57.25 million units during the same timeframe.
The 37th month for the Nintendo Switch is March 2020 and for the Wii it is November 2009.
The Wii sold 101.63 million units worldwide during its lifetime. The Switch needs to sell another 47.90 million units to outsell the Wii.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Not a that big leap since the Switch performed incredibly well for March, but still December should be pretty deadly. From there the Switch should be picking up some steam slowly
Considering this is November for Wii the Switch was able to nearly keep up. Thanks to Animal Crossing and people staying home.
In the next month, December 2009, Wii sold 7.4 million Units! Assuming Switch is selling not much more than 1 million Units in April 2020, the lead will be roughly 10 million Units again. But still it is quite impressive that in the last 12 Month Switch outsold the Wii by 1.6 Million Units!
This holiday season and the winter after that the Wii will still go strong. But starting April 2010, sales started to falter, and in the course of 5 months weekly sales dropped from 320k all the way down to 140k, and the Switch will start catching up in Summer and should overtake the Wii for good after that.