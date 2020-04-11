PS4 and Xbox One vs PS3 and Xbox 360 - VGChartz Gap Charts March 2020 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 325 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
This monthly series compares the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.
Gap change in latest month: 297,891 – PS3 & X360
Gap change over last 12 months: 7,063,929 – PS3 & X360
Total Lead: 12,538,321 – PS4 & XOne
Total Combined PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 Sales: 142,530,973
Total Combined PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Sales: 155,069,294
In March 2020 the gap grew in favor of the combined sales PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the last month by 297,891 units. In the last 12 months the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 have caught up by 7.06 million units. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One lead by a combined 12.54 million units.
The PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in their first 77 months sold a combined 142.53 million units, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have sold a combined 155.07 million units.
The PS3 and X360 sold a combined 173.22 million units lifetime. The PS4 and XOne are currently 18.15 million units away from surpassing the PS3 and X360.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
2 Comments
In the end it will get pretty close, but I think PS4 + XBOne will manage to sell the necessary 18.15 million units within the next 2-3 years until their very end of life.
XOne has dragged this race hard. The PS4 drop is sharper than expected, TLOU2 delay will affect that even more. I think this race is gonna depend on whether Gen 8 drops harder than Gen 7 did when Gen 8 launched.