CD Projekt president Adam Kiciński in an investor Q&A confirmed their upcoming game, Cyberpunk 2077, will have "no less DLC than The Witcher 3 had."

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt had two story expansions and 16 DLC packs following its released in May 2015. The game also saw two free DLC release every week for the first two months after release. The Witcher 3 DLC packs included five quests, new weapons, new armor, cosmetics, and more. Cyberpunk 2077 having a similar amount of post-release content would be most welcome.

Kiciński added fans should expect "a similar scenario to The Witcher 3." DLC packs were announced three months ahead of released, while expansions were details a few weeks before release.









Here is an overview of the game:

In the most dangerous megacity of the future, the real you is not enough. Become V, a cyber-enhanced mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant — the key to immortality. Customize your cyberware and skillset, and explore a vast city of the future obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. The choices you make will determine the story and shape the world around you.

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on September 17.

