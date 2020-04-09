Dead Island 2 Will Be A Cross-Gen Release, According to Job Listing - News

Dambuster Studios has posted a job listing for an art director that will be working on the next game in the Dead Island franchise, Dead Island 2.

The job listing mentioned the art director will be working on the "next installment in the world renowned Dead Island franchise" that will be a "ground-breaking title for current and future platforms."

The future platforms mentioned are likely the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Both next generation consoles are planned to release in Holiday 2020.

The original Dead Island game is a survival horror action RPG. It released in September 2011 for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Windows PC. A remastered version, Dead Island: Definitive Collection, was released in May 2016 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

