Final Fantasy XIV is Not Coming to Game Pass - News

Late last year Microsoft announced a wide range of Japanese titles will getting a release on the Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass. The list of games included several games in the Final Fantasy franchise. Head of Xbox Phil Spencer later mentioned the MMORPG, Final Fantasy XIV, would be getting a release on the Xbox One.

Producer and director Naoki Yoshida who spoke with Twinfinite that fans of Final Fantasy XIV should not expect the Xbox One version of the game to be made available through Game Pass, due to the fact the game is run on a subscription model.

"I haven’t really considered releasing FFXIV on Game Pass. This is because FFXIV itself is a subscription-model game," said Yoshida. "Phil is very dedicated in his support for FFXIV, and I truly appreciate his efforts. I hope that one day, Phil and I can stand shoulder to shoulder and create an opportunity for gamers around the world to enjoy FFXIV even more."

Stay tuned to VGChartz for news on when Square Enix announces a release date for Final Fantasy XIV on the Xbox One.

