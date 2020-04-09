Bethesdas Pete Hines is Impressed With PS5 DualSense Controller - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment earlier this week released the first look at the new wireless game controller for the PlayStation 5, called the DualSense.

Bethesda Softworks' vice president Pete Hines via Twitter revealed he has gotten a chance to try the PS5 controller and he is "impressed" with the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

"I've gotten to try the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on this thing and was very impressed," said Hines. "I think games are gonna do some really cool things with them."

I've gotten to try the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on this thing and was very impressed. I think games are gonna do some really cool things with them. https://t.co/zZQJrTHfl6 — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) April 8, 2020

The PS5 DualSense Controller features haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, USB-C charging, built-in rechargeable battery, and a new Create button to replace the PS4 controller's Share button.

"DualSense marks a radical departure from our previous controller offerings and captures just how strongly we feel about making a generational leap with PS5," said Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan in the announcement post on the PlayStation Blog.

"The new controller, along with the many innovative features in PS5, will be transformative for games – continuing our mission at PlayStation to push the boundaries of play, now and in the future. To the PlayStation community, I truly want to thank you for sharing this exciting journey with us as we head toward PS5’s launch in Holiday 2020. We look forward to sharing more information about PS5, including the console design, in the coming months."





Senior vice president of platform planning and management Hideaki Nishino also added that Sony took into consideration ways to maintain a good battery life for the controller, as the controller will be using a rechargeable battery.

"We also took thoughtful consideration into ways to maintain a strong battery life for DualSense’s rechargeable battery, and to lessen the weight of the controller as much as possible as new features were added," said Nishino.

The PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020.

