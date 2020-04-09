Gears Tactics Achievements List Revealed - News

Xbox Game Studios and The Coalition have revealed the Achievements list for Gears Tactics, which will launch or Windows PC via Steam, Windows 10 and Xbox Game Pass for PC on April 28.

Earlier this week the publisher and developer announced Gears Tactics has gone gold for Windows PC. That means development for the game is complete and is the physical copies are ready to be printed.





View the Achievement list for Gears Tactics below:

Achievement Name Achievement Description Points World on Fire Secret Achievement 5 Hell of a shot Secret Achievement 10 The bigger they are, the harder they fall Secret Achievement 10 Maybe too much spine… Secret Achievement 10 Broken hand, broken heart Secret Achievement 20 Dead men tell no tales Secret Achievement 20 Champion of Vasgar Complete all Campaign Acts (any difficulty). 40 Hero of Vasgar Complete all Campaign Acts on Experienced or Insane difficulty. 60 Savior of Vasgar Complete all Campaign Acts on Insane difficulty. 80 Smash! Complete a Sabotage side mission 10 Fortuna Audaces Sequitur Complete a Scavenger Run side mission 10 Everyone stay cool, this is a robbery! Complete a Control side mission 10 Stronger Together Complete a Rescue side mission 10 We’re in the endgame now Complete a Veteran Mission. 10 I could do this all day Complete 20 Veteran Missions. 30 Grubslayer Kill 10 enemies. 10 Grubslaughter Kill 1000 enemies. 20 Grubpocalypse Kill 10000 enemies. 50 Tactics! Perform a chainsaw execution. 5 Tick Tick Tick … Kill an enemy with a Ticker explosion 5 Boom! Kill 100 enemies with Ticker explosions 30 Legen (wait for it)… Upgrade one primary weapon with all Legendary mods. 20 …dary! Upgrade each Hero’s primary weapon with all Legendary mods. 40 I am Ironman Complete the Campaign on any difficulty with Ironman mode enabled 10 God-like Complete 20 missions without any of your units dying or being downed. 20 Immortal Complete 100 missions without any of your units dying or being downed. 40 I never miss Hit a target with 10% or less chance to hit. 10 Happy Killmore Close an Emergence Hole by kicking a Ticker into it. 10 I’ve got your ‘BOOM’ right here! Kill a Boomer with a boomshot. 10 The path of the righteous man Complete a mission without any of your units dying or being downed. 10 BOGO Kill an enemy, AND an enemy behind it, with a single burst of bullets. 10 Trick Shot Get 4 kills with a single Torque Bow shot. 10 Demolition Expert Close an Emergence Hole before any enemies have emerged. 10 High Noon Complete a mission by only dealing damage with Snub Pistols. 30 Ain’t no one like me, ‘cept me! Complete a mission on Insane difficulty with a single soldier. 30 Immortal Legion Complete the campaign on Insane difficulty without a single unit dying. 50 Seriously Tactical Earn Grubpocalypse, Immortal Legion, I Could Do This All Day and Boom! 100 Check out the big brain on Brett! Kill 5 enemies with a single Overwatch action. 10 Piñata Kill a single unit that has taken damage from each Gear on the mission. 10 Snafu Heal an enemy unit with a Stim Grenade. 5 Aw man, I shot Marvin in the face. Down a Gear with friendly fire. 5 Oh, I’m sorry, did I break your concentration? Interrupt an enemy Overwatch with a Disrupting Shot from the Snub Pistol. 5 We should have shotguns for this… Complete a Veteran Mission with all Scout units. 10 Backdoor Man Kill 6 targets with a single Rampage, after coming out of Cloak. 10 Three Count Hit with 3 Explosive Shots while having maximum Anchored bonus in a single turn. 10 Trouble in Paradise Empower a Teamworked unit and gain 3 AP from their kills. 10 Midnight Hour Gain AP from the Avenger skill, then use a Rage shot to kill the unit that caused your AP gain. 10 Up Up Down Down Use Alpha and Omega twice each in the same turn. 10 The Big Ending Revive a Scout with Stim ability and then use that Scout to kill at least 5 enemies with Rampage. 20 Great vengeance and furious anger… Breached 3 enemies and killed one of each with Precision Shot, Reckless Shot and Double Shot. 20

