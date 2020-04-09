Grounded to Have Arachnophobia Mode That Removes the Spiders - News

Developer Obsidian Entertainment announced during the latest Inside Xbox show earlier this week that the survival adventure game, Grounded, will launch on July 28 on Game Preview on Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass PC, and Steam Early Access.

Alongside the release date was a new story trailer that featured spiders in the game. A fan who has arachnophobia Tweeted they would not be able to play because of this. However, Obsidian responded by say they will be adding an arachnophobia mode that will remove the spiders from the game.

"The Grounded team is implementing an arachnophobia mode to help with those who aren't fans of spiders and still want to enjoy the game!," said Obsidian via Twitter.

Good news for you, @TheRealKoding - the @GroundedTheGame team is implementing an arachnophobia mode to help with those who aren't fans of spiders and still want to enjoy the game! https://t.co/uhlnk4QBs4 — Obsidian (@Obsidian) April 8, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

The world is a vast, beautiful, and dangerous place – especially when you have been shrunken to the size of an ant. Explore, build, and survive together in this cooperative survival-adventure. Can you thrive alongside the hordes of giant insects, fighting to survive the perils of the backyard? Join our community and help shape the future of Grounded in Xbox Game Preview.

