Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair and Original Game to Get Updates Later This Month - News

/ 173 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Playtonic has announced updates are coming to both Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair and the original Yooka-Laylee.

The Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair update adds more option son taking on the Impossible Lair and an 8-bit soundtrack covering every 2D level in the game. The update will release on April 16.

The Yooka-Laylee update will add the 64-Bit Tonic to the PS4 and Xbox One version of the game, as well as the Yooka 64 model from Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair to all versions of the game. The update will launch by the end of the month.





Read the details on the updates below:

YOOKA-LAYLEE AND THE IMPOSSIBLE LAIR

We’re making some changes to the Impossible Lair! You know, the Lair itself. We wanted to offer players more options for taking on the Impossible Lair while still maintaining a sense of challenge and achievement.

IMPOSSIBLE LAIR “STATE CHANGE”

Flip the switch and choose how you tackle the Impossible Lair!

Not So Impossible Lair

Each section now ends with a Checkpoint (Checkmates, technically). Checkpoints save your best “Bee Shield score”, meaning you can choose which sections to start from, practice and improve on! Using these checkpoints is entirely optional.

Impossible Lair

No Bee Shield, no Checkpoints! The “Golden Try” Tonic can now be earned this way – no new save file required.

8-BIT SOUNDTRACK

The brilliant Tater-Tot Tunes has composed an entire 8-Bit Soundtrack covering every 2D level in the game. To access it, simply find it in the pause menu once the update is live. If Chiptune is your thing, you’re in for a real treat!

Once again, we’ve teamed up with Materia Collective! This time they’re bringing the 8-Bit version of the Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair soundtrack, “Retro Remix”, to a music streaming service/store near you! Pre-Save the album on Spotify or Apple Music and have it ready to go for the 14th!

You can expect this update to hit your platform of choice on Tuesday the 14th of April.

YOOKA-LAYLEE

64-BIT TONIC UPDATE

Yooka-Laylee is turning 3 soon, so as a Birthday treat, we’re happy to reveal that the wait for the 64-Bit Tonic on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is almost over. We expect it to be pushed out before April ends.

We heard your feedback on the initial version of the Tonic, so we’re adding the Yooka 64 model from Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair to the Tonic as free DLC. This means the Steam and Switch versions of Yooka-Laylee will be updated to include it!

Once the update is live, have a chat with Vendi to activate the 64-Bit Tonic and relive the good old days with the downgrade of your dreams!

OWNERS DISCOUNT

From the 9th-19th April, if you own Yooka-Laylee on Switch, you can purchase Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair for a whopping 50% off. Wahey!

We’re looking into ways we can accommodate Yooka-Laylee owners who play on other platforms with similar deals. Keep those googly eyes peeled.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles