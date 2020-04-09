Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition Launches Later This Month for Switch and Xbox One - News

Publisher Digerati and developer Failbetter Games announced Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch on April 23 and for the Xbox One on April 24. The game is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

An updated version of the sequel, Sunless Skies, which is available now for Windows PC, is called Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition. It is in development for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It will launch in 2020.

Here is an overview of Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition:

Lose your mind. Eat your crew. Die.

Take the helm of your steamship in a Victorian gothic role-playing game of discovery, loneliness and frequent death.

Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition includes the base game and the extensive underwater expansion.

Key Features:

Find your father’s bones. Determine London’s destiny. Defy the gods of the deep sea.

Build up your story across generations of zailors who braved the sea and lost.

Real-time combat against ships and Zee-beasts, spider-crewed dreadnoughts and sentient icebergs.

Stray too far from civilization and your crew will grow fearful and eventually lose their sanity.

Upgrade your steamship with powerful engines, cannons and pneumatic torpedo guns.

Hire unique officers, each with their own story.

Discover the treasures the zee has claimed.

Choose a ship’s mascot.

Trade or smuggle silk and souls.

