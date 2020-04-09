Dungeon of the Endless Launches for Switch and PS4 on May 15 - News

Publisher Playdigious announced the roguelike dungeon defense game, Dungeon of the Endless, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on May 15.

The physical edition includes the base game and DLC. This includes Deep Freeze, Death Gamble, Rescue Team, and Organics Matter. It will also include a key ring and 16 page sprite booklet. It will cost $29.99 / £24.99 / €29.99 on the PlayStation 4 and $34.99 / £29.99 / €34.99 on the Nintendo Switch.

View the latest trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

A few hundred condemned criminals were being shipped to the Auriga system on board the prison hulk “Success.” All they knew about Auriga Prime was what the probes told them: it had water, temperate zones, plant life, and plenty of metals in the crust. In fact, the planet Auriga once hosted a major settlement of the galaxy-travelling precursors known as the Endless, and was still orbited by a functioning (and well-cloaked) defensive system… Luckily, every set of holding cells also functioned as an escape pod, so the ship let itself disintegrate and the surviving prisoners fell bruised but (temporarily) alive and (momentarily) safe to the planet below. Safe, that is, until they realized that they had crashed through some sort of Endless facility, all the way down to a sub-basement so deep and ancient it might as well be called a dungeon… Dungeon of the Endless is being carefully optimized for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

Key Features:

Gather A Team – Form a team of heroes, each with their own strengths (and psychoses). Equip them, deploy them, and learn powerful abilities. Manage the balance between ex-prison inmates and guards.

– Form a team of heroes, each with their own strengths (and psychoses). Equip them, deploy them, and learn powerful abilities. Manage the balance between ex-prison inmates and guards. Build Your Defenses – Use the Dust you gather to power the rooms. Use scarce resources to help your team survive. Build minor and major modules to hold off waves of monsters. Decode Endless ruins to discover life-saving technologies.

– Use the Dust you gather to power the rooms. Use scarce resources to help your team survive. Build minor and major modules to hold off waves of monsters. Decode Endless ruins to discover life-saving technologies. Open The Door – Each door is a danger; prepare yourself and your team for anything. Explore and discover an infinity of levels and layouts. Carry your crystal through waves of monsters to the exit of each level. Fight your way to the surface to discover the truth about Auriga.

Console Features:

Carefully optimized for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

For the first time, you’ll be able to select Ayairi Whairydd the pug right from the start on the selection screen!

Includes the “Deep Freeze,” “Death Gamble,” “Rescue Team,” and “Organic Matters” add-ons.

Five languages, including the newly added Portuguese and Spanish.

