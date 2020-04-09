Cyberpunk-Themed Roguelike Danger Scavenger Launches for Steam in Q2 2020, for Consoles in Q4 2020 - News

Developers Star Drifters and Piotr Wolk announced the "intense cyberpunk-themed roguelike," Danger Scavenger, will launch for Windows PC via Steam in Q2 2020, and for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Q4 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

History:

Deadly efficient. Highly skillful. Invisible to indifferent citizens. They fight the greedy corporations that have entire nations under their thumb. Suits scornfully called them Scavengers.

It was they who first noticed that the situation turned around. And it’s the artificial intelligence A.I.O.N.E., who took over the control causing the machines to revolt against their masters.

The time has come. Step out of the shadow to face this new enemy in open battle. Soon A.I. will have to learn how dangerous the Scavengers are.

About Danger Scavenger:

Become one of the outcasts who doesn’t like the state the world is in lately. Set out on the risky hunt in search of liberation and countless riches hidden in huge skyscrapers. The danger is so great that every Scavenger can change history forever… or become another forgotten scrap hunter.

Danger Scavenger is an intense cyberpunk-themed roguelike. Become one of the outcasts and set out on a risky hunt in search of liberation and countless riches hidden in huge skyscrapers. Every Scavenger gets to choose their destiny. Choose your path wisely—big rewards mean even bigger risks!

Evil corporations together with dystopian cyberpunk setting bring doom upon the world. A group of outcasts – Scavengers – once rejected by fate, now glorified and admired decide to overcome the status quo… and of course, loot some great treasures on their way and return to their hideout with a bag full of great treasures…

Key Features:

Dynamic risk-reward gameplay. Choose your path wisely, face the challenges, and become the hero you always wanted to be! Or… pick the easy way and return with nothing.

Six unique Scavengers to choose from. Each one has its skills and style of fixing problems of the world: stealth, strategy, rapid-fire action or maybe a mix of them? You decide!

Team with up to four Scavengers to kick the corporation’s ass in cooperation mode!

Defeat five greedy corporations. Face 30-plus types of enemies, their special versions, and bosses. Choose from a large selection of 30-plus various weapons, active and passive 50-plus items / upgrades to buy or loot.

Unexpected item combinations that you’ll discover during your adventures. Just like no two snowflakes are the same, you can never get the same build twice. Design your perfect strategy by many trials and errors, followed by many deaths, of course.

