One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Debuts in 4th on the Swiss Charts - Sales

posted 6 hours ago

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has remained on the top spot on the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 13th week of 2020.

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 has debuted in fourth place and is the only new game in the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 13, 2020: Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 20 One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 - NEW Doom Eternal Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Just Dance 2020 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Super Mario Party Luigi's Mansion 3

