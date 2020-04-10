Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Global Lifetime Sales  March 2020 - Sales

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Worldwide’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime retail sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch through March 2020 shows the Nintendo Switch has grown its lead over the Xbox One after surpassing it in December 2019 and is slowly catching up with the PS4. The PS4 is also on track to top 110 million units sold sometime in May or June 2020.

The PlayStation 4 passed the 108 million mark and the Switch passed the 53 million mark. The PS4 has sold 108.27 million units lifetime, the Switch 53.73 million units, and the Xbox One 46.80 million units.

Looking at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 currently leads. The PlayStation 4 has a 52 percent market share, the Switch sits at 26 percent, and the Xbox One at 22 percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 108,272,070

Switch Total Sales: 53,733,752

Xbox One Total Sales: 46,797,224

During the month of March 2020, the Switch outsold the PlayStation 4 by 1.48 million units for the month and the Xbox One by 1.98 million units. The PlayStation 4 outsold the Xbox One by 501,553 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago, the Switch is up, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are down. The Nintendo Switch is up 1.11 million units (+95.25%), the PlayStation 4 is down 466,761 units (-37.10%) and the Xbox One is down 49,926 units (-14.70%).

Looking at the marketshare, the Switch managed to achieve 68 percent of the monthly sales. The PlayStation 4 accounted for 23 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One nine percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 791,371

Switch Monthly Sales: 2,271,859

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 289,818

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Switch launched in March 2017.

As a reminder VGChartz tracks consoles sold to consumers and not units shipped.

