Year on Year Sales & Market Share Charts - April 4, 2020 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 547 Views
Here we see data representing the global sales through to consumers and change in sales performance of the three home consoles and two handhelds over comparable periods for 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020. Also shown is the market share for each of the consoles over the same periods.
Year to Date Sales Comparison (Same Periods Covered)
Market Share (Same Periods Covered)
2017 – (Week ending January 7 to April 8)
2018 – (Week ending January 6 to April 7)
2019 – (Week ending January 5 to April 6)
2020 – (Week ending January 4 to April 4)
Total Sales and Market Share for Each Year
"Year to date" sales for 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 sales are shown in series at the top of the table and then just below a comparison of 2020 versus 2019 and 2020 versus 2018 is displayed. This provides an easy-to-view summary of all the data.
Microsoft
- Xbox One – Down Year-on-Year 266,548 (-27.6%)
Nintendo
- Nintendo Switch - Up Year-on-Year 1,447,566 (41.6%)
- Nintendo 3DS – Down Year-on-Year 459,864 (-88.9%)
Sony
- PlayStation 4 – Down Year-on-Year 1,398,492 (-38.9%)
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
4 Comments
Really hoping this virus doesn't continue to impact production of the Switch. It would be cool to see how high it could go this year.
I wonder what the Switch sales would be at if they could keep their inventory higher...
"...four home consoles and four handhelds..." Is this a mistake or am i misunderstanding it? Second of all, how come YTD on the chart is still 4.6m?
First thing was a mistake. I've gone and updated the article. As for the figures in the graph on the front page. It apparently didn't update when I posted the latest figures. It's a graph that is supposed to update automatically, but it didn't this time.
- 0