Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending April 4 - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 396,497 consoles sold for the week ending April 4, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 159,783 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 53,615 units, and the Nintendo 3DS with 4,251 units.

Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 199,301 units (101.07%). PS4 sales are down 40,527 units (-20.23%), the Xbox One is down 121 units (-0.23%) and the 3DS is down 24,656 units (-85.29%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 396,497 ( 53,733,752 ) PlayStation 4 - 159,783 ( 108,272,070 ) Xbox One - 53,615 ( 46,797,224 ) 3DS - 4,251 ( 75,155,319 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 132,523 PlayStation 4 - 47,071 Xbox One - 33,096 3DS - 1,487

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 82,605 PlayStation 4 - 72,431 Xbox One - 17,553 3DS - 1,389 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 174,336 PlayStation 4 - 34,323 3DS - 1,287 Xbox One - 827

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 7,033 PlayStation 4 - 5,958 Xbox One - 2,139 3DS - 88

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

