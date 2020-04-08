Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending April 4 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 653 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 396,497 consoles sold for the week ending April 4, according to VGChartz estimates.
The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 159,783 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 53,615 units, and the Nintendo 3DS with 4,251 units.
Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 199,301 units (101.07%). PS4 sales are down 40,527 units (-20.23%), the Xbox One is down 121 units (-0.23%) and the 3DS is down 24,656 units (-85.29%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 396,497 (53,733,752)
- PlayStation 4 - 159,783 (108,272,070)
- Xbox One - 53,615 (46,797,224)
- 3DS - 4,251 (75,155,319)
- Switch - 132,523
- PlayStation 4 - 47,071
- Xbox One - 33,096
- 3DS - 1,487
- Nintendo Switch - 82,605
- PlayStation 4 - 72,431
- Xbox One - 17,553
- 3DS - 1,389
- Switch - 174,336
- PlayStation 4 - 34,323
- 3DS - 1,287
- Xbox One - 827
- Switch - 7,033
- PlayStation 4 - 5,958
- Xbox One - 2,139
- 3DS - 88

Comments
It still says 53.4 instead of 53.7 on the front page
I wonder if Animal Crossing could keep the Switch sales higher than usual long term instead of just the first few weeks away from release. Sometimes there are games that could make console sales higher YoY for longterm for months to years after it's release. I remember Mario Kart 8 on the Wii U not only had a successful console sales week when it released, but for months after Mario Kart 8 released we saw the Wii U sales double from usually 30,000 a week to 60,000. I wonder if Animal Crossing could increase Switch sales long term after it's release or it'll go back to usually soon. We have to wait and see
At this point stock is the limiting factor in Switch sales as the standard Switch is sold out in a lot of places worldwide. Switch Lite is keeping sales for the console high. If Nintendo can get the console restocked than sales should remain fairly high.
