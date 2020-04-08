Resident Evil 3 Debuts in 2nd on the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 154,640 Units - Sales

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has remained in first on the retail charts in Japan in its third week with sales of 423,367 , according to Famitsu for the week ending April 5. The game has now sold 3,031,784 units at retail in Japan.

Resident Evil 3 (PS4) debuted in second place with sales of 189,490 units.

Eight of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch and two are for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 154,640 units sold. The PlayStation 4 sold 19,535 units, the 3DS sold 1,230 units, and the Xbox One sold 51 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 423,367 (3,031,784) [PS4] Resident Evil 3 (Z Version Included) (Capcom, 04/03/20) – 189,490 (New) [PS4] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Bandai Namco, 03/26/20) – 18,333 (94,331) [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Bandai Namco, 03/26/20) – 17,340 (79,911) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 14,171 (2,855,101) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 12,257 (3,635,531) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 11,017 (3,553,541) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9,045 (1,340,884) [NSW] Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Nintendo, 03/06/20) – 8,556 (226,950) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 8,496 (753,623)

