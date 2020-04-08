Nintendo: Switch Selling Out Across the US, More Systems on the Way - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Thanks to the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and people staying home sales for the Nintendo Switch have increased significantly, as one analyst says sales for the console in the US in March and early April are like the "peak of the Wii craze."

Nintendo has issued an apology as the Switch is selling out at many retailers across the US, but says that more consoles are being shipped out.

"Nintendo Switch hardware is selling out at various retail locations in the U.S., but more systems are on the way. We apologize for any inconvenience," said a US Nintendo representative speaking with GamesIndustry.

Nintendo also released a note to Japanese customers saying that only those who reserved a Switch consoles or the Animal Crossing special edition will receive their console this week. Regular shipping to retailers was not going happen and stock shipments have been "delayed."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

