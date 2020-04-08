PS5 DualSense Controller Will 'Maintain A Strong Battery Life' - News

posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment yesterday unveiled the PlayStation 5 controller, called the DualSense.

Senior vice president of platform planning and management Hideaki Nishino in the announcement post on the PlayStation Blog said Sony took into consideration ways to maintain a good battery life for the controller, as the controller will be using a rechargeable battery.

"We also took thoughtful consideration into ways to maintain a strong battery life for DualSense’s rechargeable battery, and to lessen the weight of the controller as much as possible as new features were added," said Nishino.





This hopefully means Sony has taken the feedback about the battery life in the PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 controller and improved upon it or at the minimum kept the battery life of the DualSense controller the same.

The PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

