Action Roguelike Farming Sim Atomicrops Launches May 28 - News

/ 209 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Raw Fury and developer Bird Bath Games announced on the latest episode of Inside Xbox the action roguelike farming simulator, Atomicrops, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on May 28. On the same day it will get the full release on Windows PC via the Epic Games Store.

All of the content and improvements released during the Early Access version of the game on Windows PC will be available on console day one. This includes a major update that adds two new spouses, new mushroom power-ups, and a total of 10 difficulty tiers with score multipliers.

View the launch date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

You own the last farm in the post-apocalypse wasteland, inherited from your late grandfather’s will mere moments before the surrounding countryside gets vaporized in a nuclear blast. Now as the only source of food for the local town, and constantly under threat from the local mutant wildlife, you do as any self-respecting farmer would: Farm. Marry. Kill.

Atomicrops is an action roguelite farming simulator. Armed with your hoe, a watering pail, and a fully automatic weapon, you must grow ultra-GMO crops to feed the local town… and make a hefty profit. Defend your land from the mutant pests and bandits that invade nightly to ravage your fields. Court and wed townsfolk to fight and farm by your side. Gather upgrades to increase yields, profit and power. Befriend the local wildlife to help with the chores.

Key Features:

Farm – Grow mutant crops and reap a bountiful harvest to sustain humanity… and make a huge profit.

– Grow mutant crops and reap a bountiful harvest to sustain humanity… and make a huge profit. Marry – Woo and marry a kindred spirit from the local town to fight and farm alongside you.

– Woo and marry a kindred spirit from the local town to fight and farm alongside you. Kill – Fight bizarre post-nuclear pests starving for a piece of your crops at night. Hunt and forage in dangerous surrounding biomes for seeds and loot during the day. Turn your enemies into fertilizer to increase your crops quality

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles