PlayStation 5 Controller Revealed, Called DualSense

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released the first look at the new wireless game controller for the PlayStation 5, called the DualSense.

The overall layout of the controller remains the same with the locations for the d-pad, thumbsticks, face buttons, and triggers remaining unchanged. However, the overall design and shape is much more similar to the Xbox One controller than what was seen with the DualShock 4 controller. The touchpad is also returning.

The controller now features Haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on the L2 and R2 triggers. The Share button has been replaced with a Create button. "With Create, we’re once again pioneering new ways for players to create epic gameplay content to share with the world, or just to enjoy for themselves. We’ll have more details on this feature as we get closer to launch," reads the blog post.





The controller features white as the main color, with back as secondary. There is also a blue light that illuminates from the center. This is a change from the traditional single color for previous PlayStation controllers.

There is also a built-in microphone that enables players to chat with friends without a headset. However, Sony recommends the use of a headset for longer periods.

"DualSense marks a radical departure from our previous controller offerings and captures just how strongly we feel about making a generational leap with PS5," said Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan.

"The new controller, along with the many innovative features in PS5, will be transformative for games – continuing our mission at PlayStation to push the boundaries of play, now and in the future. To the PlayStation community, I truly want to thank you for sharing this exciting journey with us as we head toward PS5’s launch in Holiday 2020. We look forward to sharing more information about PS5, including the console design, in the coming months."

