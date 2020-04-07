E3 2020 Will Not Be Holding A Digital Event - News

posted 5 hours ago

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) last month announced it has cancelled E3 2020 due to concerns over the ongoing coronavirus (CODVID19) pandemic.

At the time the ESA was looking into holding a digital event instead. An E3 representative has now told PC Gamer they will not be holding a digital event and will instead promote and showcase announcements and digital presentations from other video game companies.

"Given the disruption brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not be presenting an online E3 2020 event in June," said the E3 representative. "Instead, we will be working with exhibitors to promote and showcase individual company announcements, including on www.E3expo.com, in the coming months.

"We look forward to bringing our industry and community together in 2021 to present a reimagined E3 that will highlight new offerings and thrill our audiences."

