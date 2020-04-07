PlayStation Now Adds Marvels Spider-Man, Just Cause 4, and The Golf Club 2019 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it has added three games to its streaming service - Marvel’s Spider-Man, Just Cause 4, and The Golf Club 2019.

Marvel’s Spider-Man will be available to download and stream until Tuesday, July 7, Just Cause 4 will be available to download and stream until Tuesday, October 6, while The Golf Club 2019 doesn't have a final date available.

PlayStation Now features more than 800 PlayStation 4, PlayStation 2, and PlayStation 3 games, that can be streamed and played on the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC. PS4 users can also download and install over 300 PS4 and PS2 games to play locally. It costs $9.99 per month for $59.99 annually.

