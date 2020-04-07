Analyst: Recent Switch Sales in US Selling Like Peak of the Wii Craze - Sales

/ 1,107 Views

by, posted 14 minutes ago

The release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the Nintendo Switch and people staying home due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has helped push sales of the console up dramatically.

Sales for the game in the UK were 3.5 times higher than the release of Animal Crossing: New Leaf. The game also sold 1.88 million units in Japan in its debut to help push Switch sales up to a massive 392,000 units. The success of the game helped drive Switch sales to over 840,000 units worldwide, according to VGChartz estimates.

Independent video game industry analyst Benji-Sales via Twitter announced Switch sales in the US in March and early April are similar to the peak of the Wii Craze.

He said there are shortages, but that the stock of the Switch Lite has saved the console as sales for it are "enormous currently." He expects sales to drop off hard in the next couple of weeks if stock isn't replenished.

"The Switch is out here in March and early April really selling like the peak of the Wii craze did in the US," said Benji.

"Its already happening but Lite saved it," added Benji when asked about shortages. "Lite sales are enormous currently. I suspect the next couple weeks will drop off hard."

The Switch is out here in March and early April really selling like the peak of the Wii craze did in the US



My goodness — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) April 4, 2020

Its already happening but Lite saved it. Lite sales are enormous currently



I suspect the next couple weeks will drop off hard — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) April 4, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles