Microsoft Moves Events to 'Digital-First Experience Through July 2021' - News

/ 391 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Microsoft announced it has decided to move all of their external and internal events to digital-first through July 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The company only mentioned the MVP & RD Summit, however, they will likely be doing their E3 press conference as a digital event in early June.

They did mention they will re-evaluate conference appearances, so it is possible they could make some in the future. July 2021 would be after E3 2021, which was announced for June 15 to 17, 2021.

"In light of the challenges presented by COVID-19, Microsoft has been closely monitoring the developing global situation and re-assessing the overall company-wide in-person event strategy," Microsoft told ZDNet.

"As a company, Microsoft has made the decision to transition all external and internal events to a digital-first experience through July 2021. This will include future MVP & RD Summit which is currently scheduled for March 28-April 2, 2021. We will continue to evaluate the situation and look forward to connecting in person when the situation allows."

Several gaming events have been cancelled for 2020, including GDC and E3 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles