Ori and the Will of the Wisps Update Improves Performance and Map Loading Times - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer Moon Studios has released a new update for Ori and the Will of the Wisps on the Xbox One and Windows PC. The update improves performance, map loading times, fixes crashes, and more.

Patch Notes:

Improved performance

Improved map loading times

Improvements to scene and asset loading

Map remembers the last zoom position now when reopened

Fixed the buzzing issue for the vast majority of players

Fixed bugs with obtaining certain achievements

Fixed missing characters in Asian languages

Fixed problems with some controller buttons not working for some players

Fixed crashing / freezing on start issue

Fixed several issues where player gets trapped behind closed door after respawning

Fixed several instances of screen going black at certain moments

Fixed problems with picking up some of the collectibles

Many more minor fixes

Introduced an option to hide HUD, along with a dynamic HUD mode

Added exclusive fullscreen option

Introduced resolution scaling option

Introduced motion blur scaling option

Introduced controller vibration scaling option

Fast travel from map is now a separate upgrade purchasable from Opher

Achievements fixes details:

Healthy and Powerful achievements should be granted automatically when loading a save that meets all the criteria.

Destiny, Hardcore Fan, Shardless, Lightless, Look at the Time and Immortal will be granted when the player loads the save slot they finished the game on and watches the epilogue again, as long as they meet the required criteria.

