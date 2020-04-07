Ori and the Will of the Wisps Update Improves Performance and Map Loading Times - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 339 Views
Publisher Microsoft and developer Moon Studios has released a new update for Ori and the Will of the Wisps on the Xbox One and Windows PC. The update improves performance, map loading times, fixes crashes, and more.
View a trailer of the game below:
Read the patch notes below:
Patch Notes:
- Improved performance
- Improved map loading times
- Improvements to scene and asset loading
- Map remembers the last zoom position now when reopened
- Fixed the buzzing issue for the vast majority of players
- Fixed bugs with obtaining certain achievements
- Fixed missing characters in Asian languages
- Fixed problems with some controller buttons not working for some players
- Fixed crashing / freezing on start issue
- Fixed several issues where player gets trapped behind closed door after respawning
- Fixed several instances of screen going black at certain moments
- Fixed problems with picking up some of the collectibles
- Many more minor fixes
- Introduced an option to hide HUD, along with a dynamic HUD mode
- Added exclusive fullscreen option
- Introduced resolution scaling option
- Introduced motion blur scaling option
- Introduced controller vibration scaling option
- Fast travel from map is now a separate upgrade purchasable from Opher
Achievements fixes details:
- Healthy and Powerful achievements should be granted automatically when loading a save that meets all the criteria.
- Destiny, Hardcore Fan, Shardless, Lightless, Look at the Time and Immortal will be granted when the player loads the save slot they finished the game on and watches the epilogue again, as long as they meet the required criteria.
3 Comments
"Map remembers the last zoom position now when reopened" That one I would have enjoyed a lot while playing. I had to constantly zoom in.
I'm with you there. I've played about 7 hours of the game and always having to zoom in on the map gets a little tedious. Nice to see they are listening to their player base.
