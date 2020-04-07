Watercolor Adventure Game Dordogne Announced for Switch and Steam - News

French developer Un Je Ne Sais Quoi has announced 3D watercolor adventure game, Dordogne, for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam. It will launch in 2021.

The game is co-produced by UMANIMATION, while developer Un Je Ne Sais Quoi is led by Cannes Award-winning animation director Cedric Babouche.

View the teaser trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Bienvenue en Dordogne:

Dordogne is a narrative adventure game in which you play as Mimi, a 32-year-old woman visiting the house of her recently deceased grandmother. As a souvenir of the childhood summers Mimi spent with her in Dordogne, her grandmother left her letters and puzzles to solve, to remind her to make the most out of life.

In this colorful region, full of wonderful scents and feelings, Mimi will immerse herself back into her childhood memories, and see once again through the eyes of the little girl who marveled at everything.

About the Game:

Dordogne is set both in the present and the past. In the present timeline, Mimi explores the rooms in her grandmother’s home. In the past timeline, you’ll help a 10-year-old Mimi explore Dordogne and complete her quests, affecting the present.

Along with the puzzles that both versions of Mimi will solve, you’ll collect photos, sounds, objects and words to create Mimi’s journal – keeping young Mimi’s memories of summers spent with her grandmother in Dordogne.

Key Features:

A Wholesome Family Story – Discover the close relationship between Mimi and her grandmother through touching and fun gameplay moments. We hope that these slices of life, from the most trivial to the most symbolic, can make you remember your own positive childhood memories.

– Discover the close relationship between Mimi and her grandmother through touching and fun gameplay moments. We hope that these slices of life, from the most trivial to the most symbolic, can make you remember your own positive childhood memories. Explore the Beautiful Dordogne Region – Through the quests of young Mimi, discover the beautiful environments of Dordogne. Faithfully adapted into watercolor, they’ll immerse you in this charming French region, so dear to Mimi. Forest walks, climbing, kayaking, cave explorations… Discover these typical activities of the region.

– Through the quests of young Mimi, discover the beautiful environments of Dordogne. Faithfully adapted into watercolor, they’ll immerse you in this charming French region, so dear to Mimi. Forest walks, climbing, kayaking, cave explorations… Discover these typical activities of the region. Puzzles and Mysteries to Progress in the Story – While playing as Mimi in the present (as an adult) and in the past (as a child), you’ll need to be resourceful and patient to solve puzzles and mysteries left by her grandmother.

– While playing as Mimi in the present (as an adult) and in the past (as a child), you’ll need to be resourceful and patient to solve puzzles and mysteries left by her grandmother. Craft Mimi’s Journal – With pictures, sounds, objects and words that Mimi collects, let your creativity flow and create Mimi’s journal, unique to each playthrough. A truly symbolic object of a high sentimental value, it reflects Mimi’s adventures and memories of Dordogne, and the connection she shares with her grandmother

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

