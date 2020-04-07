Blaster Master Zero II Upcoming Empress from Dragon Marked for Death DLC Launches April 21 - News

Developer Inti Creates announced the Empress from Dragon Marked for Death DLC for Blaster Master Zero II will launch on April 21 for $1.99 / 200 yen.

"For the Empress, we took her abilities and gameplay elements from Dragon Marked for Death and remade them so they fit seamlessly into Blaster Master Zero II," said Blaster Master Zero II director Satoru Nishizawa.

"We really did whatever we could to recreate her signature attacks. In the top-down segments, we gave her some new moves with the addition of her counterattacks… This really sort of brings it all together for the Empress’ Blaster Master Zero II gameplay.

View a trailer for the Empress DLC below (9:58 to 10:56):

"Now, she doesn’t have quite as many abilities as the last EX character, Copen, so when she comes across a hurdle she can’t clear on her own, hop aboard her special Metal Attacker, the D-ATTACKER, and start exploring. Does the ‘D’ stand for ‘Dragon,’ or ‘Dragostea,’ or…? Anyway, this tank doesn’t just look different, things like aggro indicators, damage display, and more were added to really maximize the Dragon Marked for Death-ness of the whole experience, so I hope you have a great time with the new content."

Inti Creates also announced worldwide sales for Blaster Master Zero II have surpassed 250,000 units. The game is available for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam.

