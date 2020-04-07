Fantasy Action RPG Eternal Radiance Launches for Steam Early Access on April 14 - News

posted 8 hours ago

Developer Visualnoveler announced it will release the fantasy action RPG, Eternal Radiance for Windows PC via Steam Early Access on April 14.

The Early Access version of the game will feature three story chapters that will take between eight and 12 hours to complete. The full game is planned to release on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC. It will feature 11 story chapters.

Here is an overview of the game:

Inspired by classic action JRPGs, Eternal Radiance is an action role-playing game about a squire named Celeste who begins a journey to prove herself worthy of becoming a true knight. Her quest takes her far from her home, across the continent in pursuit of a thief whose actions stem from a sinister plot.

Its character-driven plot focuses on the interactions between Celeste and her companions as they hunt down the thief. Our goal is to make the game lighthearted and humorous, yet still tell a compelling story.

Eternal Radiance features an exciting and fast-paced action combat system, and Celeste’s fighting style can be customized to suit your playstyle with a talent tree and upgrade system.

Key Features:

Character-Driven Story – As Celeste travels across the continent with her companions Valana and Ruby, they’ll learn more about the world and its history, as well as a sinister plot about to unfold.

– As Celeste travels across the continent with her companions Valana and Ruby, they’ll learn more about the world and its history, as well as a sinister plot about to unfold. Exciting, Dynamic Battles – Take on a variety of enemies with an exciting action combat system. Plan your battles, unleash special attacks, and devastate your foes.

– Take on a variety of enemies with an exciting action combat system. Plan your battles, unleash special attacks, and devastate your foes. Beautiful, Mysterious World – Explore fields, towns, and dungeons across a strange world still haunted by its elusive past.

– Explore fields, towns, and dungeons across a strange world still haunted by its elusive past. Customization – Use an expansive talent tree to customize Celeste’s fighting style.

– Use an expansive talent tree to customize Celeste’s fighting style. Quests – In addition to the main story, side quests and optional activities allow you to further explore the world and characters of Eternal Radiance. Dig deeper into the lore, help the people you meet, and join your party members as they resolve their personal struggles.

– In addition to the main story, side quests and optional activities allow you to further explore the world and characters of Eternal Radiance. Dig deeper into the lore, help the people you meet, and join your party members as they resolve their personal struggles. Party Interactions – The three main characters learn and change throughout their journey and humorous banter fills their interactions as they come to know each other. Optional conversations add greater depth to their friendship.

– The three main characters learn and change throughout their journey and humorous banter fills their interactions as they come to know each other. Optional conversations add greater depth to their friendship. Enchanting – Upgrade your gear and boost your skills by enchanting them with magical relics.

