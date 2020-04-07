Granblue Fantasy: Versus Update Adds Soriz and Djeeta - News

/ 209 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Cygames has released update 1.20 and 1.21 for the PlayStation 4 version of Granblue Fantasy: Versus, while it will release for the Windows PC version on April 13. The update adds Soriz and Djeeta as new playable characters and the Lumacie stage to the game.





Read the details about the latest DLC below:

Additional Character Set (Soriz) ($6.99 / £5.79 / €6.99)

Unlocks the playable character Soriz. Includes other additional contents, including a special Soriz lobby avatar.

Playable Character Soriz

Lobby Avatar (x1)

Star Character Icon (x1)

Additional RPG Mode Quest (x2)

Serial Code for the original Granblue Fantasy

Additional Character Set (Djeeta) ($6.99 / £5.79 / €6.99)

Unlocks the playable character Djeeta. Includes other additional contents, including a special Djeeta lobby avatar.

Playable Character Soriz

Lobby Avatar (x1)

Star Character Icon (x1)

Additional RPG Mode Quest (x2)

Serial Code for the original Granblue Fantasy

Additional Stage (Lumacie) ($3.99 / £3.29 / €3.99)

Unlocks the additional battle stage ‘Lumacie’ in Granblue Fantasy: Versus. Comes with two special lobby avatars.

Additional Battle Stage Lumacie

Lobby Avatar Rosetta

Lobby Avatar Yggdrasil

Read the patch notes below:

Version 1.21

The battle system has been updated. Replays that are incompatible to the update system will no longer be viewable.

In-game text has been updated.

Certain bugs were fixed.

Version 1.20

The following characters were added to the game: Soriz Djeeta

In-game text has been updated.

Certain bugs were fixed.

is available now for PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam worldwide. Granblue Fantasy: Versus

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles