The Last of Us Part II Listing Removed from PlayStation Store Following Delay - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment last week announced it had delayed the release of the PlayStation 4 exclusive, The Last of Us Part II, from May 29 until further noticed.

Now that the game no longer has a release date Sony has pulled the listing of the game off the PlayStation Store, which means you can no longer pre-order it. When you search for The Last of Us on the PlayStation Store all you will get are results of the first game and the remastered version of the first game.

Here is an overview of the game:

Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors.

When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.

