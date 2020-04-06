Steam Sets Another Record with Over 24.5 Million Concurrent Users - News

posted 5 hours ago

Just last week Valve's Windows PC digital store, Steam, set a new record with 23,571,959 concurrent players. That new record has already been broken as over the weekend Steam reached a peak of 24,535,923 concurrent players, according to SteamDB.

Over the course of March there was a gain of 4.5 million concurrent players compared to the previous month. Steam has seen a consistent increase in players going back to September 2019.

With the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic people have been told to remain inside and a lot of people have found gaming as a way to escape, so record number of people playing games is not a big surprise.

The release of the remake of Resident Evil 3 on Friday must have helped with the overall numbers as it reached a peak of 60,293 players over the weekend.

